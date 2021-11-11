Elon Musk sold shares for $ 1.1 billion and Tesla is dancing on the stock exchange

Elon Musk sold Tesla Inc. stock for approximately $ 1.1 billion. This was announced by the same company by sending the documents of the case to the financial authorities. Musk still holds over 170 million shares. The reason for the sale, planned as early as September, would be partly linked to tax obligations on stock options. The deal took place last Monday, when the businessman exercised just over 2 million stock options, valued at around $ 2.5 billion, received as part of his compensation package.

Over the weekend, Tesla’s founder and CEO launched a consultation among Twitter users asking for their opinion on the sale of 10% of its shares to meet tax obligations. And 58% of the participants answered yes. At the opening of trading on Wall Street on Monday, the stock’s value had plummeted and lost up to 7.2%. Musk then sold for significantly less than what he would have popped up before the social poll and lost several tens of millions of dollars.

Tesla shares had lost almost 12% again on Tuesday, and then rebounded the next day to gain 4.34%, but in the meantime the stock lost almost 200 billion in value in two days.

The document sent to the SEC also reveals that Tesla’s founder had already started the sale on September 14 and therefore would not have decided based on the investigation conducted on Twitter. After the deal, Musk still held 1.22 million Tesla shares open and another 170.4 million in a trust, worth a total of $ 183 billion at Wednesday’s closing price.

However, not only the outcome of the Twitter survey, favorable to the sale of 10% of Tesla shares, weighed on the performance of the stock on the stock market. It also weighed on the news that Musk’s brother Kimball also sold a package of shares last week. Yesterday came the lunge of Michael Burry accusing Elon Musk of wanting to sell to cover personal debts. According to reports from Business Insider, the investor made famous by the movie ‘The Big Short’ said in a tweet (which however no longer appears on his profile) that Musk needs money for the loans he has taken out using his shares. Tesla. This practice triggered an in-depth review this summer after a ProPublica investigation detailed how some of the world’s wealthy borrowed their stocks to minimize their tax burdens. In the second quarter of 2021, Burry himself had increased his bearish bets on Tesla.