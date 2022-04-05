Elon Musk: “Spain should build a massive solar panel, it will feed all of Europe”

Elon Musk could not help reacting to the news that Spain invest 11,000 million euros in the development of chips and semiconductors. This, which might seem like good news from a technological point of view, has not been applauded by the tycoon. In fact, the CEO of Tesla has recommended to the Spanish government, through social networks, that it change its strategy.

“Spain should build a massive solar panel. It could power the entire Europe“, Has published Musk in your personal account Twitter. This tweet has accumulated, in a very short time, thousands of likes and replies. Some of them have applauded his initiative, others have taken the opportunity to criticize the government’s management and some have pointed out that it would be unfeasible.

In any case, the situation of solar energy in Spain it is paradoxical. On the one hand, the country is one of those with the most hours of sunshine in the entire old continent. On the other hand, this type of energy, despite being growing, is at the bottom of Europe in matters, for example, such as solar self-consumption.

The installation of this type of panels is increasing, but the figure is still much lower than that of neighboring countries. According to data from Statista, the percentage of energy from renewable sources of the total consumption in Spain it was in the year 2020, the last period analyzed, of 21.22 percent. It is clear that there is still a long way to go in this regard.

Probably the words of Elon Musk speed up this matter. The tycoon’s influence is beyond doubt and it would not be surprising if a public institution responded to this publication on social networks.