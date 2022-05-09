Elon Musk sparks concern by speaking of his possible death “in mysterious circumstances”

The always controversial Elon Musk, who just acquired Twitterbecame the center of attention again by alluding to the possibility of his death.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, nice to have met you,” he tweeted, without elaborating.

The tweet, posted at 7:51 p.m. two hours later, had more than 40,000 responses and almost 60,000 retweets.

“You will not die. The world needs you to reform it,” replied @FarzadAhangi.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Others alluded to the possibility that he was going to be killed for “knowing too much”.

“Wait… what do you know about Hillary Clinton?” @TimRunsHisMouth tweeted.

But the ultimate answer came from Elon’s mother, the Canadian-South African model. May Musk.

“Not funny,” he tweeted, with two angry emojis.

That’s not funny https://t.co/KgLAzY3F8s — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022

The statement also coincided with the celebration of Mother’s Day in USAand hours before Maye had tweeted declaring herself “lucky” for her three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.

Immediately afterwards, the billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX responded: “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Some insisted on knowing who might want to assassinate Musk, who confirmed that he would pay $44 billion for Twitter.

“Tell us who you think is after you. He is national or foreign”, questioned @AlxTraderTD.

Musk has promised to defend freedom of expression on the social network at any cost. “I hope that even my worst critics are still on Twitter, because that means freedom of expression.”

Despite the fact that his acquisition of Twitter led many to think that this would mark the return of Donald Trump, the former president assured that he will stay in the network he founded, TruthSocial.

So far there is no information that there is any threat to Musk’s life.

