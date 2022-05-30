Elon Musk spoke for the first time about his ex Amber Heard and the trial against Johnny Depp

After six weeks of hearings in the court of Virginia, USA, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They finished presenting their positions in the defamation trial that has the entertainment world in suspense and await the verdict of the jury. In this brief instance of “truce” between the two actors after the judicial noise, the one who broke the silence to give his opinion about them for the first time was the tycoon Elon Musk.

“I hope they both move on”expressed the billionaire creator of Teslawho had an affair with the actress of Aquaman and, by being mentioned during the trial, he unintentionally became a circumstantial protagonist of the scandalous process.

The trial between Depp58 years old and heard, 36, was carried out for six weeks with a series of hearings in which everything happened. Both actors were married between 2015 and 2016, when she filed for divorce. Two years later, in 2018, Heard gave an interview to Washington Post in which, without naming it, He accused his ex of domestic violence.

Elon Musk’s message to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was positive: “I hope they both move on” Twitter / @lexfridman

As a result, the actor Pirates of the Caribbean sued her for US$50 million for defamation and she responded with a counterclaim for US$100 million. After the testimony stage concluded last Friday, they await the verdict, whose foundations will begin to be exposed next Tuesday.

The truth is Musk, 50 years old, was mentioned in one of the hearings of the judicial process. According to the official version, the billionaire dated Amber Heard after she divorced the actor, but for Depp that is not so clear. In fact, at trial, the interpreter of Scissorhands noted that her ex had had an affair with the founder of Space X while they were still married and, in addition to this, witnesses added that Musk and Heard had participated in a threesome with the model Cara Delevingnesomething that the actress was responsible for denying.

Now, the South African-born tycoon has decided to break the silence and has commented on Depp and Heard. She did it through a tweet she posted this Saturday.

Actually, Musk posted his message in response to a tweet from the MIT researcher, LexFriedman, who wrote a reflection on the legal battle. “My takeaways from the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial,” Fridman wrote, listing what they were below: “1. Fame is a hellish drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists and lawyers have drastically different skill levels. 3. Lying to millions of people is something that human beings are capable of. Four. love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.”

Tesla billionaire founder Elon Musk, 50, donated $500,000 to the ACLU on behalf of Amber Heard when the two were dating in 2016 (Credit: splashnews.com)

Among all the comments that this message received, Elon Musk’s response appeared: a post that became an event since, since the trial began, he had never said anything about the process or the couple.

The tycoon’s tweet was brief and conciliatory: “I hope they both move on”he wrote, later adding: “At their best, each one of them is amazing”.

In the trial, Amber Heard pointed out that she met Musk at the 2016 Met gala and that, from that moment, a friendly relationship began between her and the businessman, whom she described as a “really nice” person and a gentleman”.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk dated in 2016 (Credit: Instagram/@amberheard)

However, other arguments in the trial ensured that Musk and Amber met during the filming of the action movie Machete Kills. Since then, they have been seen on several trips, social events and other meetings that were exposed by Depp’s legal defense, as an argument for the alleged infidelity.

Finally, after a year of official romance, and as it became known, the work schedule of both caused the relationship to cool down. and decided to end peacefully. Nobody knows who was the one who decided to end their courtship.

The truth is that, judging by the tone of the message, the tycoon seems not to hold a grudge against Heard and neither against Depp. Rather, she decided to be nice to both members of the troubled ex-partner and throw over them a cloak of mercy in the midst of the scandal they are leading before the eyes of the world.