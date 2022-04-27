Elon Musk, stoicism and the Latin phrase he said after buying Twitter, what is its meaning? – FayerWayer

Elon Musk is in the trills of all, after having bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars The billionaire, also head of Tesla and SpaceX, posted a curious phrase in Latin, related to stoicism, after having done it.

What is the meaning of that phrase?

“Per aspera ad astra!”, Musk wrote this Tuesday afternoon on the social network. Its meaning in Spanish is equivalent to “Through difficulties, to the stars!”

The original phrase comes from the philosopher Lucius Seneca (4 BC-65 AD), born in present-day Córdoba in Spain. One of the great promoters of Stoicism, Seneca was also a politician, speaker and writer, forced to commit suicide by his former disciple, Emperor Nero.

“Non est ad astra mollis e terris via”, Seneca had actually said, which translates as “There is no smooth road from Earth to the stars.” To reach the expected destination it is necessary to work hard, even suffering injustices or difficulties.

Does Elon Musk practice Stoicism?

Stoicism is a philosophical school based on the dominion and control of the facts, things and passions that disturb life, arming oneself with the courage and reason of one’s personal character. The goal is to achieve happiness regardless of material goods.

It seems difficult to think that the richest man on the planet dispenses with material goods, but does Musk practice stoicism? At least that was what people close to him, like his ex-partner, the singer Grimes, suggested.

Grimes pointed out that Musk, despite his fortune of more than 270 billion dollars, lived below the poverty line, since instead of buying a new mattress, he had a used and broken one, besides being in a prefabricated house of 35 square meters valued at 50 thousand dollars.

FILE – Elon Musk waves as he gives an update on the SpaceX spacecraft, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP, File) (Miguel Roberts/AP)

It is an exaggerated expression of Grimes, but that touches on the frugal lifestyle of the new head of Twitter.

Musk had pointed out that he currently doesn’t even have a house. “I literally stay at friends’ houses. If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla’s engineering is, I’m basically rotating through rooms that are free of friends.” he stated in a recent TED talk.

The great reality is that the billionaire adds a new company. If you are already a mainstay in the space race with SpaceX, in means of transportation with Tesla and in neurological studies with Neuralink, now it will be in communication with Twitter.