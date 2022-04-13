Elon Musk sued after his huge purchase of Twitter shares

It seems that nobody within the high command of Twitter did not like what Elon Musk did a few days ago. As you will remember, the richest man in the world and owner of companies like Tesla or SpaceX surprised his own and strangers by announcing with great fanfare revealing that he was now the largest shareholder of the social network (over here you can check how things went). However, this news brought a lot of good and bad comments.

Regardless of what happened, Musk has made a lot of noise on this topic, but he has also been proposing some interesting ideas, such as taking up the project of creating the button to edit tweets without the need to delete them because you missed a finger. Nevertheless, It is very clear to us that very few were pleased that the good Elon is now so important to the platform.

Elon Musk is being sued for… buying Twitter shares?

And it is that last April 12, a group of Twitter investors sued Elon Musk in New York. The reason? Not having warned that he bought a large number of shares of the social network… yes, just as they read it. The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages for several people who lost profits they would have been aware of if Musk had revealed his involvement sooner. But believe it or not, everything has an explanation.

You see, the mere Tesla mere acquired his shares on March 14, but did not make it public until more than two weeks later, on April 4, when he confirmed that he would have a 9.2% stake in the platform. This is serious business, as federal trade laws in the United States require that investors must notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after exceeding a 5% stake in a company within 10 days.

SpaceX and Tesla’s sheer number sent stocks skyrocketing

The lawsuit against Elon Musk notes that in the time between acquiring a stake and public notification, the mind behind SpaceX was able to buy more shares at an extremely cheap price. To give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about and in accordance with Washington Post, after the businessman made the news public, Twitter shares rose 27%, from $39.31 to $49.97.

One of the plaintiffs points out that he allegedly sold 35 shares of the social network for 1,373 dollars (something like 27,185 Mexican pesos) or at an average price of 39.23 dollars, before Musk revealed his investments. As if this wasn’t enough, ever since Elon made his involvement official, the platform’s shares soared as investors viewed the move as a vote of confidence.