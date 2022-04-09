Elon Musk suggested that Tesla will dedicate itself to extracting lithium if it does not lower its cost

american businessman Elon Musk suggested this Friday that Tesla, his luxury electric vehicle company, will go into the business of extracting and refining lithium. If you don’t reduce the cost of this raw material you need to make the batteries.

Musk, very fond of using the social network Twitter to comment on news and share his ideas, echoed this Friday of a historical series of data on the price of lithium, that has skyrocketed in the last decade and especially since the war in Ukraine began.

“The price of lithium has risen to crazy levels! Tesla may actually have to go into mining and refining directly at scale unless costs improve,” the world’s richest man said, noting that the metal is “almost everywhere” in the world.

Later, in the same message thread, he mentioned the lithium reserves in Nevada, the largest known in the US, and assured that Tesla “has some fresh ideas about sustainable lithium mining and refining”, without going further.

Lithium has become more expensive since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Like other raw materials, from wheat to nickel, lithium has become more expensive since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and in the last year alone its price has risen 480%, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data cited by the channel CNBC.

It is not the first time that Musk has shown interest in the idea of ​​mining this key metal for electric vehicle batteries, although in recent years the company has focused on signing agreements with external producers.

The American billionaire Elon Musk recently ascended for the first time to the post of richest man in the world on the 2022 Forbes Listwhich calculates him a fortune of 219,000 million dollars.

Musk already occupied the second place on that list when it was made in 2021, but this year it climbs to the top of the podium above, in this order, the American Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon, estimated 171 billion), the French Bernard Arnault (Louis Voutton, 151,000 million) and the also American Bill Gates (Microsoft, 129,000 million).

Musk, creator of the electric car Teslais featured by Forbes as the man who “It has revolutionized transportation, both on earth with Tesla and in space through rocket manufacturer SpaceX.”

Precisely Musk returned to the news for announce his entry into the board of directors of Twitterafter announcing yesterday that it was acquiring 9.2% of the company’s shares; the announcement sent Twitter’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange soaring 7.3 percent.

The businessman, born in South Africa and holder of the South African, Canadian and American nationalities, he is considered one of the most visionary but at the same time most controversial entrepreneurs, especially for his hyperactivity on social networks where he likes to comment on multiple issues beyond what is politically correct.

(With information from EFE)

