Elon Musk Suggests SpaceX May Protect ISS Following Russia Criticism Over Sanctions

Elon Musk responded to the Russian space chief’s suggestion, Dmitry Rogozinthat the International Space Station (ISS) could crash to Earth, due to new sanctions from United States against the country.

Rogozinwho runs the agency Roscosmostweeted on Thursday: “If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled orbital exit and will fall into United States or Europe?” On Saturday, Musk responded by posting their company logo, SpaceX.

consequences of the war

The new set of sanctions state joined to Russia It was produced as a reaction to the invasion of Ukraine by the country, which occurred early Thursday morning.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that “heavy additional sanctions will degrade the aerospace industry (from Russia), including its space program,” according to CNN.

In the series of tweets from Rogozinstated that the sanctions could have serious consequences for the ISS and “destroy” international cooperation related to the probe.

Another of his tweets read: “There is also the option of launching a 500 ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? ISS does not fly over Russiaso all risks are yours. Are you ready for them?

Musk seemed to confirm that SpaceX would get involved if the ISS went out of orbit. One Twitter user asked if that’s what the tech mogul really meant, to which Musk he simply replied, “Yes.”

Meanwhile, the POT said he “continues to work with Roscosmos and our other international partners in Canada, Europe and Japan to maintain safe and continuous operations of the ISS”, in a statement to Euronews.

The comments of Elon Musk They came shortly after he announced Saturday night that Starlink satellite internet was activated in Ukraine, after the Russian invasion was said to have disrupted internet access.

