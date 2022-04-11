Elon Musk suggests Tesla could start mining lithium

Elon Musk has suggested that Tesla, the company where he is CEO, he could start extracting lithium, vital mineral for the electric car industry that it leads.

This idea was raised through Twitter, highlighting the high prices at which this input is found.

“The price of lithium It has reached crazy levels!” said the millionaire. “Tesla it may have to go into mining and refining directly at scale, unless costs improve.”

Elon Musk he continued his thread noting that “there is no shortage of the element itself”, but rather that the crisis is due to “the slow pace of extraction/refinement”.

An index of world prices for lithium compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence increased nearly 490% in the last year.

The lithium It is a key component in electric vehicle batteries, so automakers are racing to secure supplies, hoping for a surge in demand amid a global push for transport electrification. Tesla it has signed supply deals with battery metal producers in recent years, including a secret one with mining giant Vale.

A blow to the electric car industry

It is likely that Tesla have to depend on lithium in the near future, despite rising costs. That means we can see Tesla and other electric vehicle manufacturers by raising their prices, undermining ongoing efforts to advocate for widespread adoption of these types of cars.

In fact, Tesla it already had to raise prices across its entire lineup last month, with the cheapest Model 3 now costing more than $46,000.

It is a difficult period for electric vehicle manufacturers. Inflation problems are compounded by the continuing global shortage of microchips and political uncertainty resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, driving up commodity prices.

