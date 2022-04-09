Elon Musk suggests that Tesla will dedicate itself to extracting lithium if it does not lower its cost

american businessman Elon Musk suggested that Teslayour company vehicles electrical luxury, will go into the business of extracting and refining lithium if the cost of this raw material that is needed to make batteries is not reduced.

Muskvery fond of using the social network Twitter to comment on news and share his ideas, today echoed a series historical data about the price of lithiumwhich has skyrocketed in the last decade and especially since the war began in Ukraine.

“The price of lithium has risen to crazy levels! Tesla it might really have to go into mining and refining directly at scale, unless costs improve,” the world’s richest man said, noting that the metal is “almost everywhere” in the world.

Later, in the same message thread, he mentioned the lithium reserves of Nevadathe largest known in the United States, and assured that Tesla “has some fresh ideas about the sustainable extraction and refining of lithium”, without going any further.

We have some cool ideas for sustainable lithium extraction & refinement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2022

Like other raw materials, from wheat to nickel, lithium has become more expensive since the invasion russian Ukraineand in the last year alone its price has risen 480 percent, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence cited by the channel CNBC.

It’s not the first time Musk shows interest in the idea of ​​mining this key metal for electric vehicle batteries, although in recent years the company has focused on signing agreements with producers external.

With information from EFE