Elon Musk surprises again with his new creation: Optimus, a humanoid robot in which you can download your personality

ANDlon Musk has become one of the researchers of artificial intelligence that has had the most advances in recent years, and even causing much controversy for its creations like the Tesla Bot and others, but now he has gone a step further with the robot Optimus.

This robot is shaped humanoid who has enhanced his abilities since it can copy the personality of its owner, that is to say that the owners can give them several of its characteristics so that it behaves just like them.

“Humanoid robots are happening. AI advance rate is very fast. Optimus is a general purpose worker droid. The initial role should be in work that is repetitive, boring, or dangerous. Basically, the work that people don’t want to do. We could download the things that we think make us so unique. Now, of course, if you’re not in that body anymore, that’s definitely going to make a difference, but as far as preserving our memories, our personality, I think we could do that.. Humanity has designed the world to interact with a humanoid biped with two arms and ten fingers. So if you want to have a robot fit together and be able to do things that humans can do, it needs to be roughly the same size, shape, and ability,” Musk told Business Insider.

Although Optimus still seems like a project for the future, Tesla Bots will hit the market in 2023. Knowing how quick Elon Musk tends to question his workers, we fully believe in his deadlines. At 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds, the Tesla Bot will have capabilities similar to real cars. Basically it will be a walking computer that will also be able to perform physical activities. On its front is a screen that will present all the information the owner needs.