Elon Musk surprises the world by supporting an increase in oil and gas production

Elon Musk surprises again with his posts on social networks, now encouraging the production of fossil fuels and generating electricity through nuclear energy, as a need to replace the Russian supply

If someone had said a month ago that the man who is synonymous with electric propulsion had pushed for more oil and gas production, they would surely be thought crazy. But the world changed 15 days ago, when the threat became a reality, and Russia invaded the Ukrainian territory, unleashing a war unimaginable for the 21st century.

The enormous dependence on energy of fossil origin from Russia that Europe has in particular, but also the world in other proportions is one of the concerns of the neighboring countries of Vladimir Putinand one of the reasons, apparently, why stronger action has not been taken against this attack on a sovereign country by the government in Moscow.

Elon Musk has broken the mold again and once again used social networks, of which he is a very regular personal consumer, to express an idea that few would imagine on his part.

Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

“I hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas production immediately. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures” wrote in Twitterthe businessman born in Pretoria, South Africa.

To later, in another post, explain the context of his statement, saying that “Obviously this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantly to offset Russian oil and gas exports.”

Musk’s gaze is global, albeit The US, the country where Tesla was founded and from where it expanded, is the main producer and consumer of oil in the world, imports of crude oil from Russia do not exceed 3% per year.

Although this hurts Tesla, Elon Musk believes that it is time to increase oil and gas production to avoid buying from Russia

But before the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of a barrel of oil was going on a non-stop price hike. The process of increase began after the price fell precipitously due to the pandemic of the Covid-19 at the beginning of 2020but from that floor, he never stopped his ascent.

The invasion of Russian troops on Ukrainian territory has done nothing but further increase the price of crude oil. In some European countries, the liter of fuel has reached the 2 euros.

So it is that Musk decided to go beyond his first posts in favor of gas and oil production, also mentioning nuclear energy. “It is now extremely obvious that Europe should reactivate dormant nuclear power plants and increase the power output of existing ones. This is critical for national and international security.”, said.

Nuclear plants are also at the center of controversy. Elon Musk supports this way of generating electricity, but countries like Germany have begun to dismantle them this year

That’s another sticking point. Europe in recent months, since while Germany began to dismantle its nuclear power plants from January 1, 2022, France announced an ambitious investment plan to build new plants to reinforce those already operating in their country. Even more so now, than for a few years, the European Union has decided to label this type of electrical energy as sustainable energy with the environment.

This is also not surprising from Musksince some time ago, defending nuclear energy and emphasizing that it is not as dangerous as people often believe proposed that they suggest the most risky place where there is a nuclear power plant, and he will personally go there and eat locally produced fruits and vegetablesto demonstrate your confidence in this type of electricity generation.

