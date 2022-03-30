Elon Musk talked about creating a new social network: what is it about?

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said he is seriously thinking about creating another social network because Twitter “does not adhere to the principle of freedom of expression; furthermore, it fundamentally undermines democracy,” the billionaire noted.

Musk would be trying to put an end to the supervision of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for his posts on Twitter. On the platform, the tycoon has spoken about the public offer that he planned to make on Tesla. Musk claimed his rights to freedom of expression. However, a judge ruled that they will remain valid for the government’s investigation even if a court throws out their 2018 agreement.

Under the deal, the regulator will distribute funds from the company and Musk to investors who lost money buying Tesla shares. The incident occurred after the tycoon stated via Twitter that I was thinking of taking the company public.

Faced with the situation, Elon Musk is now considering create your own social network with a different freedom of expression policy.

If he goes ahead with his project to launch the platform, Musk would join the growing list of businessmen and well-known political figures who have done the same. Among them, Donald Trump, who was banned on Twitter in January 2021.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!