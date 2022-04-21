Elon Musk talks about a virus due to the drop in Netflix subscribers

Elon Musk, director of Tesla and Space X, referred to the drop in Netflix subscribers (REUTERS / Mike Blake / File Photo)

Elon Musk made reference to the drop in Netflix subscribers. The entrepreneur attributed it to the “Woke virus”. This was what he wrote on Twitter:

“Woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable.” What do you mean exactly? It is known as Woke or Woke culture to raising awareness of the racism that exists throughout the world. The word Woke in English means “awake” and refers to waking up to this situation.

Although over time the use spread to talk about awareness of other types of injustice such as social inequality in relation to gender or sexual orientation. Nowadays, it is basically used to talk about any kind of issues of social injustice.

“Woke Mind Virus Is Making Netflix Unwatchable,” Musk Said

The term began to be used more extensively by the hand of the Black Lives Matter movement. Then it was also used in relation to the accusations of harassment and abuse that were denounced in the framework of the Me Too movement. But this concept is not entirely new, but has experienced a revival.

Woke came into use in the 1940s. “In the 1942 first volume of Negro Digest, J. Saunders Redding used the term in an article on unions,” reads an article in The Conversation, which also reproduces this excerpt from a speech given by Martin Luther King Jr. on June 14, 1965, at an Oberlin College graduation. The speech speaks of “Staying awake (woke)”:

There is nothing more tragic than sleeping through a revolution […] The winds of change are blowing, and we see in our days and in our era a significant development […] The great challenge facing every individual graduating today is staying awake during this social revolution.

From some sectors of society, especially those more oriented to a right-wing political vision, it has been said that is woke culture has brought with it an excessive concern with being politically correct across the board. This has meant, for example, that they avoid touching, in conversations, works of art or movies, certain topics or jokes that can lead to potential conflicts.

The fear of cancellation that can come with saying or showing something that could be annoying or hurtful to a group that considers itself a victim of social injustice or minority has transformed art. This is the position held by some. This can be inferred to be what Musk is referring to.

The director of Space X also published this other tweet in relation to the streaming platform:

“Can you please just stick to making science fiction and fantasy that is at least (mostly) about science fiction and fantasy?”

Elon Musk called for the platform to make more sci-fi content

Y then replied with a “certain”, showing his endorsement, to a user who said the following about his first post regarding the “Woke mind virus”: “Not just Netflix. Movies in general, video games, television, everything is infested with woke fashion for fear of offending a green-haired geek next to the cancel button”.

Elon Musk put “true” to the user’s comment that alludes to the woke movement and the cancellation culture

The drop in Netflix subscribers

Netflix on Tuesday reported a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and predicted further contraction in the second quarter, a rare setback for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors.

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarterfalling well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers, and its stock was down 23% on Wall Street in after-hours trading.

The streaming giant explained that this decrease is mainly due to the difficulty of obtaining new subscribers around the worldand also to the suspension of service in Russia.

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

The platform had strong growth during the pandemic. The market expected a correction, but not as strong.

“The suspension of our service in Russia and the progressive decrease in the number of Russian paid subscribers led to a net loss of 700,000 subscriptions. Without this impact, we would have had an additional 500,000 subscribers” over the last quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement.

In addition, this week the official Russian agency TASS reported that Russian users have sued Netflix for 60 million rubles (733,772 dollars or 677,071 euros) for the suspension of its services in the country. The class action lawsuit was filed in Moscow’s Khamovnicheski court, lawyer Konstantin Lukoyánov told the agency.

