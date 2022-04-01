Elon Musk talks about his experience in Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s great masterpiece, led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin, has been a hit in its first weeks of release and continues to be a hit months later. Elden Ring has garnered a historical number of players on Steam, in addition to appearing in the top 10 of the most played Xbox games. Despite the many deaths and some other complaints about the difficulty, Elden Ring has fallen in love and hooked Souls fans like never before, but it has also reached other more casual players, so we can say that Elden Ring has become an unstoppable social phenomenon.

Elden Ring has reached more players than you might expect, leaving the niche game tag aside. The rage over Elden Ring is so great that the likes of SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are enjoying the Miyazaki experience like never before, to the point that for Musk, Elden Ring is currently his favorite game. But this is not all we know, since Elon Musk He has talked about his experience in Elden Ring.

Elon Musk talks about his experience in Elden Ring

When Elon Musk was asked on Twitter if he has been playing Elden Ring, he replied that he is, in fact, exploring The Lands Between with his trusty steed, as well as offering his thoughts on the game’s features such as design, story, and gameplay. graphics. According to most critics, the art style was one of the parts Elon fell in love with the most, with Elden Ring being his favorite game at the moment.

I played a bit and will continue. I use a mouse and keyboard that aren’t optimal, but it’s fine with remapping. The art is amazing, the story is good, although I’m still confused about what’s going on haha. Non-linear gameplay is great.

Musk said that most people meditate or do yoga to calm down after a hard day at work, but he opts to play video games in his most extreme difficulties.

