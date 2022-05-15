This Friday, Elon Muskthe richest man in the world and head of Tesla, announced that would temporarily suspend the buy from Twitterthis to await details on the proportion of fake accounts on the social network.

“The agreement on Twitter is temporarily suspended pending details that support the calculation that fake accounts represent less than 5% of users,” he announced through his Twitter account.

Elon Musk temporarily suspends purchase of Twitter. Photo: Pixabay



After publishing this message, shares of Twitter fell 20% in electronic trading before the opening of the Wall Street market and stood at just over 36 dollars on Friday at noon, down from 54 .2 dollars per share, proposed by the billionaire.

Elon Musk pointed out that the eradication of false accounts and user transparency was one of the central points for him to buy Twitter, for which he offered to pay 44 billion dollars last month.

At that time, when he decided to buy the social network, the founder of Tesla said in a statement that freedom of expression is the foundation of a functional democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where the vital issues for the future of the humanity are debated.

In the same way, he stated that he will make the best of Twitter since it will enhance the product with new features, convert the algorithms into open source, in order to increase trust and defeat the ‘spam’ ‘bots’, to authenticate all users. human beings.

