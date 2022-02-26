Elon Musk: the careers that the tycoon recommends so as not to be “useless” in the future

Zach 5 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 242 Views

It is no secret to anyone that Elon Musk is one of the most important businessmen in the world, in addition to amassing one of the largest fortunes of all.

And it is that at 50 years of age, the South African businessman has one of the most visionary minds, since he has managed to build a true empire around SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

What are they, what are they for and how to create a broadcast list on WhatsApp

Why use them? one of the main reasons to use them is that you can …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved