Elon Musk: the careers that the tycoon recommends so as not to be “useless” in the future

It is no secret to anyone that Elon Musk is one of the most important businessmen in the world, in addition to amassing one of the largest fortunes of all.

And it is that at 50 years of age, the South African businessman has one of the most visionary minds, since he has managed to build a true empire around SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

The businessman has among his degrees a Bachelor of Physics from the College of Arts and Sciences and a Bachelor of Economics from the Wharton School of Business.

And in 1995 he moved to California and enrolled at Stanford University to pursue doctoral studies in Applied Physics and Material Sciences, studies that have led him to amass his juicy fortune.

It is from there that many opportunities arose that to date place him as one of the most important businessmen in the entire world, despite the scandals that surround him and his brother.

Elon Musk’s study recommendations. Photo: IG /

It should be noted that this is an investigation that began last year 2021, after Kimbal Musk, Elon’s brother, sold Tesla shares valued at 108 million dollars.

However, he is not one of those people who keeps the opportunities that can lead to success a secret from someone else, since he has set himself up as a true example to follow.

Now, the businessman spoke in an interview with the founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, they spoke openly about the future that comes to us with the budding Artificial Intelligence within the labor field.

In addition, Musk took a moment to make a recommendation to the new generations about what they have to study to be successful people and grow their bank accounts.

Careers recommended by Elon Musk

It should be noted that all the races that exist in the world have their degree of complexity, benefit and future, but in the words of Musk, there are some that are going to take over the world later.

And it is that within this new technological advance and change that has come in the world hand in hand with artificial intelligence, the employer sees in it a good job opportunity.

Therefore, Musk recommends studying engineering and it is the previous step in Artificial Intelligence, since it is a guide, because later on creating your own software.

“If you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, that’s probably a good focus for your future… That or ‘Art,'” the mogul said.



