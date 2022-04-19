Elon Musk: the companies of the richest man in the world | Twitter | SpaceX | Tesla | nnda-nnlt | ANSWERS

Elon Musk keep giving what to talk about. Apparently the Eccentric South African tycoon wants to retain title of richest man in the world for the following year and wants to do it hand in hand with Twitter, as they want to become the first shareholder of the social network.

The founder and CEO of Tesla decided to launch a public offer for the acquisition of more shares of that social network, valued at 43,394 million dollars. It offered $54.20 for each Twitter share, a 54% premium over January 28, when Musk began buying shares, Twitter said in a statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC, for its acronym in English).

The tycoon’s proposition, with a fortune $219 billion, brings up the question: What are the companies of the richest man in the world?

WHAT ARE ELON MUSK’S COMPANIES?

These are the companies of the tycoon of American, South African and Canadian nationality.

PayPal

Platform, founded in 1998, operates as a payment processor for online sellers, auction sites and other online business users and even physical stores, for which it charges a percentage of commission and fee. Its headquarters are in California, United States.

SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a company that is responsible, from the United States, for the aerospace manufacturing and space transportation services based in Hawthorne, California. It was founded in 2002 in order to reduce the costs of traveling to space to facilitate the colonization of Mars.

SpaceX headquarters in California (Photo: Reuters)

hyper loop

It is a model of passenger and cargo transport composed of a tube or a system of tubes sealed with low air pressure through which a capsule can travel substantially free of air resistance or friction.

Solar City Corporation

Tesla subsidiary specialized in solar energy. The company is responsible for providing energy services to homeowners, businesses and non-profit government organizations.

The Boring Company

The Boring Company is an excavation and infrastructure company founded by Elon Musk in late 2016, after first mentioning the idea on his Twitter account.

neurolink

Neuralink Corporation is an American neurotechnology company specializing in the development of implantable brain-computer interfaces, also known as Brain-Machine Interfaces or BMIs, founded by Elon Musk. The tycoon’s intention is to give paralyzed people back their digital freedom.

Open AI

OpenAI is dedicated to researching artificial intelligence on a non-profit basis. It aims to promote and develop friendly artificial intelligence in such a way that it benefits humanity as a whole. The goal of this organization is to “collaborate freely” with other institutions and researchers by making their patents and research open to the public.

Tesla

Tesla is an American company based in Austin, Texas, and led by Elon Musk. It is responsible for designing, manufacturing and selling electric cars, as well as components for the propulsion of electric vehicles, solar roofs, photovoltaic solar installations and domestic batteries.

Tesla electric car factory (Photo: Getty)

WHO IS ELON REEVE MUSK?

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa. He is a South African, Canadian and American nationalized entrepreneur, programmer and tycoon. He is a Co-Founder of PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and OpenAI. He is the CEO of SpaceX, of Tesla Motors, president of SolarCity and co-president of OpenAI. Ester 2022 heads the first position in the list of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

Musk is the president of the Musk Foundation, which focuses its philanthropic efforts on science education, pediatric health, and clean energy. He likes to read, he describes himself as a workaholic, but on the rare occasions that he has free time, he spends it playing with his six children.