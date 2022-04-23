Elon Musk: ‘The failure of Netflix is ​​due to the virus of the woke thing’

Elon Musk has not been slow to give his opinion on the problematic situation he is facing Netflix. the streaming portal lose millions of subscribers in the coming months, a bleeding that has affected the company’s share price, which has lost almost 40% of its value on the stock market in just a few hours. While the streaming portal believes that it is because users share accounts and look for models with advertising, Musk is clear: the problem of the plummeting is the political agenda woke up of their productions.

Elon Musk believes that Netflix’s political agenda has to do

Elon Musk, right now involved in an obsessive purchase of the entirety of Twitter, which is costing him more than expected, does not hesitate to show his opinion. According to him, the loss of subscribers has an obvious reason. Musk has charged against the streaming platform through his official Twitter account, explaining that he has been the woke up which has caused hundreds of thousands of people to be deleted from the service. “The virus of woke up is making Netflix unwatchable”explained the person in charge of SpaceX or Tesla.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

But what does he mean? well the word ‘woke’that comes from ‘wake up’ either wakehas been associated in recent decades with different movements against social injusticelooking for a bigger inclusion, representation or diversity in the most varied cultural and political aspects. If we want a more formal definition, like the one in the Oxford dictionary, it translates as “Be alert to injustice in society, especially racism”. this move has permeated many industrieslike that of entertainmentand that is what, according to Musk, has generated much rejection among viewers for his constant and omnipresent proselytism.

“ “The woke virus is making Netflix unwatchable”

Some Twitter users have applauded Musk’s words, and supported his argument.. “It’s not just Netflix. Movies in general, video games, television, everything is infested with the garbage of the woke up Y there is a fear of offending“continued one of them. Elon Musk, who agrees with this statement, has also applauded those who think that, to some extent, everything is related to the quality of the product. content. “There is nothing original, except for what comes from places like Japan or Korea, which is very ironic,” concluded another.