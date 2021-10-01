Elon Musk: the government shouldn’t regulate bitcoin





Should the US government regulate cryptocurrencies? “I would tell him not to do anything.” This is Elon Musk’s response during the Code 2021 conference in Beverly Hills. “I think it is not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies, but it is possible for governments to slow their advance,” explained the CEO of Tesla and Space X, who at the beginning of the year flew bitcoin to an all-time high. announcing that his electric car maker had bought them for $ 1.5 billion.

On China, which has now declared open war on the crypto world, Musk replied as follows: «I suppose that cryptocurrencies are basically aimed at reducing the power of a centralized government. And they don’t like it. ‘ Tesla’s number one, however, stressed that Beijing’s squeeze on mining activities, or bitcoin extraction, has a lot to do with the problems of electricity shortages that afflict the Asian giant: “Much of southern China in this moment is plagued by sudden power outages because the energy demand is higher than expected. And cryptocurrency mining could play a role in all of this ».

Speaking of energy, Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, the first and so far only country in the world to have adopted bitcoin as legal tender (alongside the US dollar), said that the Central American country is taking its “first steps »To use volcanic energy in the bitcoin mining process. In a tweet, Bukele uploaded a short video showing images of the work done by the state-owned geothermal power company LaGeo to power the mining machines. El Salvador, a country rich in volcanoes, has hundreds of megawatts of untapped geothermal potential, as well as a network of underused power plants.

Yesterday was quiet for crypto after a series of declines triggered mainly by the new Chinese crackdown. In the evening, bitcoin rose by 0.8% to $ 41,848 and ethereum by 0.6% to $ 2,870. (All rights reserved)



