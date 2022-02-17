Elon Musk, the most philanthropist after Bill Gates

Elon Musk donated millions of shares to charitable organizations

The founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Muskdonated $5.74 billion in shares of his electric car manufacturing company to charities last year, according to a document from the United States Securities Market Commission (SEC). The document, reproduced by several local media, indicates that the billionaire made 5 donations between November 19 and 29, of 5,044,000 shares, being the largest of 2,234,000 shares and the lesser of 250,000 shares, although it does not specify the recipient organizations.

these donations coincided with the sale of 16,000 million shares of Tesla between November and December, by Musk who does not receive a salary from his company, but is compensated with shares. Last year, Musk, considered the richest man on the planetalso converted about 22.9 million of his company’s call options into stock, which would come with a hefty tax payment, which the donations quite possibly helped offset.

With this donation, Musk could have become the world’s second largest donor in 2021just behind Bill and Melinda Gateswho donated 15,000 million dollars, according to The Wall Street Journal. Musk, who does not usually reveal the names of the NGOs to which he donates part of his funds, pledged in 2012 to donate the majority of his fortune to charities.