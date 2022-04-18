Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, declares that he is homeless – People – Culture

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg with an estimated fortune of 251 billion dollars, says he does not even have a house to sleep in and that is why he lives from house to house of his friends.

This is what the South African mentioned in the middle of an interview with the chief organizer of the TED educational conferences, Chris Anderson. In addition, the tycoon declared that he is not a hotel user either.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, where most of Tesla’s engineering operations are, I’m basically torn between my friends’ spare rooms,” he explained while filming at Tesla’s mega-factory in Berlin.

Towards the end of the interview, Anderson touched on the rejection that many people have for billionaires, due to the inequity in the distribution of resources. Faced with the criticism raised by the interviewer, Musk pointed out that he does not consume excessively.

“It would be problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars a year in personal consumption”the wealthy man mused. Furthermore, he expressed that his biggest expense is in the use of his personal jet.

Elon Musk has decided that he will not be part of the Twitter board of directors. Photo: AFP and Twitter: @Twitter

“I actually don’t even have a house right now,” Musk replied in the interview.

In fact, this has been confirmed by his ex-partner, the singer Grimes, who said that sometimes Elon Musk lived in conditions below the poverty line.

An example of this would be the time Tesla’s majority shareholder refused to buy a new mattress, even though the one they were using with Grimes had ripped on the sides, according to the musician and singer.

“I don’t have a yacht, I don’t take vacations. The only exception is my plane, but if I didn’t use it, I would have fewer hours a day to work,” Musk said in the interview.

Towards the end of 2021, the South African tycoon sold his last home property.

The billionaire has been the subject of controversy due to his offer to buy all the shares of the social network Twitter for 43 billion dollars that to date the platform has refused to accept.

This offer was presented after the billionaire bought 9.2% of the shares.

