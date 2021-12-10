Elon Musk, the sensational tweet: “I give up everything”

He’s not new to this kind of sensational release, but this time Elon Musk seems to have had a lot of fun shooting it big. Already a month ago he had caused an earthquake on the web by asking with a real survey directed to his followers whether or not to sell his shares. Tesla founder and CEO now tweets about think about giving up everything to dedicate yourself to a new activity: being an influencer.

Elon Musk thinks of giving up everything and being an influencer: the provocation

“I am thinking of leaving my positions and becoming a full time influencer. What do you think?” was the provocation launched on Twitter to 65.8 million followers, which inevitably bounced from one side of the social networks to the other.

Many have wondered in these hours if the exuberant entrepreneur was being serious and after all with the South African tycoon with always bizarre outputs you never know what to expect (here when he decided to go to live in rent).

During a conference call last January, Tesla’s CEO had guaranteed his intention to remain at the head of the company for many years, only to then add a sentence that in hindsight gives us to think about Musk’s reflections.

“It would be nice to have some more free time available instead of working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Quite heavy, ”said the founder and CEO of the aerospace company SpaceX, as well as the startup Neralink and The Boring Company.

Elon Musk thinks of giving up everything and being an influencer: the previous one

On the other hand, his latest thought had already caused quite a few jolts in the financial markets: with another unexpected tweet, last November 6, Musk had asked social users to vote if they agreed on the sale of 10% of its Tesla shares (here we talked about Tesla’s first smartphone).

57.9% of the 3,519,252 voters had said yes and, keeping to his word, the tycoon had begun to sell shares of his stake in the company, causing the value of the stock to collapse (here we have explained how many shares he has sold and because). Since then he has continued to sell shares for 5 weeks in a row nearly 12 billion dollars and does not seem willing to stop: to reach the promised 10% share, that is 17 million, there would still be 6 million missing. With the proceeds he has already stated that he will pay taxes (here we talked about Elon Musk’s estate).