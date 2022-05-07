Elon Musk to be the CEO of Twitter for a while

ANDThe founder of Tesla, Elon MuskAct temporarily What Twitter CEOOnce I know close the purchase of the message exchange platformfor which to pay $44 billionreported the CNBC channel.

The chain ensures that the billionaire will run the company for a “few months”. This information came out after it became known that various investment funds Y other millionaires have promised to contribute $7 billion of the $21 billion that the tycoon promised to pay out of his own pocket to acquire Twitter.

Endorsements that Elon Musk will receive

Among the tycoons who will back Musk in their new adventure are the co-founder of Oracle Larry Ellisonthe financial firm Sequoiathe cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance and even a Saudi prince, Al-Walid bin Talalaccording to a document submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The text states that Ellison is up to now who contributes the most, a total of $1 billionfollowed by Sequoia what to deliver 800 million.

This money is part of the 21,000 million that Musk promised to pay personallywhile the others 23,000 million correspond to bank loans.

Elon Musk sold Tesla shares worth 8 billion

On April 29, it was learned that the tycoon sold shares of his electric car company Tesla for a value of 8,000 million to cover the purchase of the message exchange platform.

Just two days ago, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Musk plans to sell Twitter in three years.

The WSJ also revealed that Musk was in contact with private investment funds to help him to pay the 21,000 million that it promised to contribute as its own funds to acquire the social network.

The objective of the operation, by which Twitter would cease to be listed on the Stock Exchange, is to convince investors that it can quickly increase the profitability of the social network and thus make it more attractive.

Musk hasn’t given many concrete hints about what he plans to do with Twitterbeyond the financial aspects, but he has hinted that he wants to reduce what he calls “censorship” on the network, in reference to the moderation policies for hateful or extremist content.