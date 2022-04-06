Elon Musk tops the Forbes list of the world’s richest

Elon Musk (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

The American billionaire Elon Musk ascended for the first time to the post of richest man in the world on the 2022 Forbes Listwhich calculates him a fortune of 219,000 million dollars.

Musk already occupied the second place on that list when it was made in 2021, but this year it climbs to the top of the podium above, in this order, the American Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon, estimated 171 billion), the French Bernard Arnault (Louis Voutton, 151,000 million) and the also American Bill Gates (Microsoft, 129,000 million).

Musk, creator of the electric car Teslais featured by Forbes as the man who “It has revolutionized transportation, both on earth with Tesla and in space through rocket manufacturer SpaceX.”

Precisely Musk returned to the news for announce his entry into the board of directors of Twitterafter announcing yesterday that it was acquiring 9.2% of the company’s shares; the announcement sent Twitter’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange soaring 7.3 percent.

The businessman, born in South Africa and holder of the South African, Canadian and American nationalities, he is considered one of the most visionary but at the same time most controversial entrepreneurs, especially for his hyperactivity on social networks where he likes to comment on multiple issues beyond what is politically correct.

As usual, the Forbes 2022 List is dominated by white american malesand in fact in the top 10 positions, eight correspond to this profile, the other two being the Frenchman Arnault and the Indian mukesh ambani (position number 10).

the mexican millionaire Charles Slimfor his part, rises from position 16 to position 13, with a fortune that Forbes estimates at 81.2 billion dollars and that makes him the richest Latin American in the world.

