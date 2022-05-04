Elon Musk Trades Twitter Avatar for a Horde of Bored Apes, BAYC Price Floor Rises to 10 ETH

Fresh off the bid to buy Twitter, Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO and founder of Tesla, caused quite a stir on social media this morning by changing his profile picture to a collage image featuring multiple non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from Bored Apes.

Musk’s Twitter avatar from Wednesday shows an image with a collection of Bored Apes with Ape 5809 stacked in the center. The NFTs are all from different artists, each with a unique design and serial number.

Bored Apes. Source: Sotheby’s.

Bored Apes are highly sought after among NFT collectors. They are so popular that when Yuga Labs, the company behind Bored Apes NFTs, recently launched an NFT project, gas costs in Ethereum (ETH) skyrocketed into the thousands of dollars.

The announcement caused an uproar in the NFT community, with some saying that Elon Musk collaged “screenshots of bored apes on his profile picture to troll NFT owners.” Others believe that Musk is trying to signal his intention to enter the NFT space.

Seems like @elonmusk entered NFT world Do you think he will use @TraitSwap to made his Bored Apes more Fancy? https://t.co/G3Xee9SjdD — Fancy Bears Metaverse (@FancyBearsMeta) May 4, 2022

Michael Bouhanna, contemporary art specialist and co-head of digital art at Sotheby’s, was also quick to react, sharing a screenshot of Musk’s profile on Twitter. Bouhanna tweeted asking the Tesla CEO to remove the avatar he had designed for a sale at Sotheby’s, suggesting that Musk had not acquired the NFTs.

@elonmusk as much I admire your work I’d like you to remove your pfp that I created for our Sotheby’s sale. Or you credit me. Happy to send you the original file minted with the buyer approval pic.twitter.com/e83ZyxWGH5 — Michael Bouhanna (@michaelbouhanna) May 4, 2022

Elon Musk has since tweeted, “I don’t know…seems a bit expendable,” to his 90.7 million followers.

In any case, Apecoin (APE) holders were ecstatic as their tokens surged 20% in value according to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro. Since the Tesla CEO updated his Twitter profile picture, more than 10 Bored Apes have been sold, as of press time, and the price floor has since increased by 10 ETH.

