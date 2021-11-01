Elon Musk tweets about Dogecoin

Still Elon Musk it’s still Dogecoin, in a combination that seemed to be completely exhausted by now, and which is instead gaining strength again, also by virtue of the return of the CEO from Tesla in the world of those interested in cryptocurrencies.

This time to gain value a $ DOGE is again a tweet of the South African tycoon, who jokingly or not pointed to cryptocurrency as a possible vehicle for a local “reform” in education that could change the destinies of thousands of people.

Again Doge and Elon Musk – this time we talk about universities

Elon Musk: University in Texas with $ DOGE at the center

Elon Musk it has accustomed us to everything and the opposite of everything, and despite a long hiatus towards Dogecoin, also thanks to some unfortunate outings in television, as well as a certain disaffection, at least in the past, of his target audience. Which, however, would seem to be definitively set aside following the last Tweet on the subject of the commander in chief of Tesla.

Am thinking of starting new university:

Texas Institute of Technology & Science – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

I am thinking of starting a new university: Texas Institute of Technology and Science. The fee in Dogecoin and get a discount if you have a dog. It will have epic merchandise – and will be admired around the world.

A statement on Twitter that apparently might know more jokingly than serious, but that nevertheless pushed $ DOGE to come back above $ 0.27, analytically symbolic price level, after only a few days ago $ DOGE had returned to overcome the $ 0.30.

Although the thing would seem to be still very much in the air on paper, many have followed the statement, aware of the fact that in the statements of Elon Musk, even when bombastic like the one above, unexpected truths can often be hidden.

Doge’s future in the hands of the tycoons?

As is well known, it is not only Elon Musk to support, with periodic declarations, Dogecoin. We also have characters like Mark Cuban, one that among other things has done much more than concrete for the dissemination of Dogecoin all over the world, accepting him for example for the payment of the merchandise of his basketball team, i Dallas Mavericks.

However, the question regarding the possibility of $ DOGE to free themselves from these tycoons, who today seem to be able to continue to do the good and the active time also in terms of quotation.

Because as happened last night, once again a tweet from Elon Musk to unleash the buying rush. Source of income for those who had invested, but also of great instability.

Something that $ DOGE will have to try to leave behind – if the goal is to become the most mature from the cryptocurrency meme large cap.