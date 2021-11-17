Elon Musk tweets and Jp Morgan sues Tesla for 162 million – Corriere.it

Elon Musk continues to surprise: this time the billionaire entrepreneur even manages to get sued by his investment bank, which happens very rarely, especially on Wall Street and moreover with a heavy client like Tesla. JPMorgan has filed a lawsuit against the electric car group for more than $ 162 million. The reason? The tweets written by Elon Musk in 2018, in which he stated that he wanted to delist the electric car giant.

The tweets on the delisting and the effect on the warrants In court filing, JPMorgan says warrants sold by Tesla forced the bank to review and adjust its position after Musk tweeted that he secured the funds for Tesla’s delisting at $ 420 per share. When Tesla subsequently announced that it would abandon the deal, the value of the warrants changed further and JPMorgan was forced to change its position.



Tesla calls the adjustments an opportunistic attempt to take advantage of Tesla’s volatility. For a large bank to sue one of its rare clients, the case shows how difficult it is for financial institutions to work with Musk.

The battle on twitter with Bernie Sanders Despite new legal woes for Musk, the auto group’s stock yesterday, less than an hour before the end of the session, was up 2.6%, to $ 1,039.67 a share, after gaining more than 3%. during the day. A turnaround from Monday, when Tesla stock sank to -4%, after the back-and-forth on Twitter between founder Elon Musk, and Bernie Sanders, a Democratic senator from Vermont, who had run for the presidential nomination of the United States. Democratic Party on Election Day before 2016 and then 2020.

We have to expect the extremely rich to pay their fair share. Period, Sanders said. Musk’s response is ready: I ​​keep forgetting that you’re still alive. In a subsequent tweet, the auto maker’s number one added up: Do you want me to sell more shares, Bernie? Just say it.

The speech of Mr. Big Short Michael Burry, who became famous for inspiring the movie The big Short, also returned to attack Musk via Twitter, stating that, in his opinion, Tesla’s CEO doesn’t need cash, he just wants to sell his company’s shares. Burry, who has short positions on Tesla, in the tweet published in the last few hours explained his point of view: Let’s face it. @elonmusk borrowed 88.3 million shares, sold all of his mansions, moved to Texas and asks @BernieSanders if he should sell more shares. He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell stock.

