Elon Musk Twitter: Tesla pays for Elon Musk’s obsession with Twitter

Tesla has paid the ‘broken dishes’ for the obsession of Elon Musk with Twitterwhich has accepted the purchase offer from the South African tycoon for $44 billion. One day after the deal was announced, Tesla’s market value plummeted 12.1%the biggest fall of the Californian company in more than a year.

Elon Musk buys Twitter and pays Tesla

The collapse of Tesla stock in a single session of the nasdaq has caused the electric car manufacturer to lose $126 billion of its market capitalization in a single day, almost triple of what Musk will have to pay for Twitter.

44,000 million dollars for the social network

The shareholders have not been pleased at all that the co-founder and CEO of Tesla has embarked on the purchase of Twitter and they fear that the South African tycoon will have to sell Tesla shares to finance the 21,000 million of dollars that you have personally guaranteed in the operation (the rest come from bank loans granted by Morgan Stanley and lines of credit backed by his stake in Tesla).

The mystery of the 21,000 million dollars

Musk still does not reveal where to get those 21,000 million that you have to put out of your own pocketand that require him to demonstrate his ability to immediate liquidity. With a personal fortune that exceeds $260 billion (about 240,000 million euros), it does not seem that Musk has problems disbursing what he has promised, although a few days ago he acknowledged that you have doubts that you can raise the money to buy Twitter.

Elon Musk, Chairman and Co-Founder of Tesla.TWITTER

Every in a tailspin since April 4

With all these data, it is not uncommon for the Elon Musk’s obsession with Twitter Tesla has felt bad from the beginning. Specifically, from April 4when the businessman increased his share in the blue bird company to the 9.2% and became the main shareholder of a social network you use regularly and in which he accumulates 86 million followers.

Loss of value of 250,000 million in three weeks

In just over 20 days, the price of Tesla shares have fallen by 23.5% (since the $1,092 by title from April 4 to a current value of $876.42), which translates into a losses of almost 250,000 million dollars since Elon Musk decided to increase his participation in Twitter.

More distractions for Elon Musk

Tesla’s stock market crash is part of a each generalized from the New York Stock Exchange in fear of an economic recession due to inflation and the measures that China is taking to combat Covid, but it is also a reflection of investor concerns about the agreement between Twitter and Elon Musk. Shareholders are also concerned about distractions that Twitter could cause to Elon Musk, who will have to divide his time between Tesla, Twitter and SpaceXin addition to other smaller companies such as The Boring Company, Neuralink, SolarCity and OpenAI.