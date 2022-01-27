Elon Musk urges McDonald’s to accept Dogecoins

I would eat a happy meal on television if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoins. The billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk tweets it, targeting the hamburger giant, on which he is pressing to accept the cryptocurrency, one of the most volatile, whose logo refers to a meme with a shiba inu.

After all, for weeks the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla – who a few weeks ago also launched his own beer – has been pushing Dogecoin, which can now be used to buy some products of his companies (just a few things, such as the Cybertruck Graffiti Cuffed Beanie , for 205 doge, the Giga Texas Belt Buckle with 835 doge, the Cyberquad for children with 12,020 doge). Musk’s tweet on McDonald’s (which scored over 397,000 likes and was retweeted over 57,000 times) pushed Dogecoin to earn 8%.

McDonald’s response to Elon Musk McDonald’s, also via a tweet, ironically declared that he accepted the challenge: saying that he will do so if, however, Tesla begins to accept payments in Grimacecoin, an invented currency based on a purple character who occasionally appears in McDonald’s commercials. . However, the speculators of the cryptocurrency market wasted no time and immediately created Grimacecoins, which in a few hours grew dramatically and then collapsed again.

Burger King’s speech At one point, Burger King, McDonald’s historic rival, also intervened in the discussion. He tweeted: Only a king knows what coin can do, thus underscoring his agreement with the American billionaire idea. And Dogecoin itself, always on social networks, has relaunched everything (of course).

What are Dogecoin Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency born a bit for fun in 2013. Inspired by a meme and founded by engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, in 2014 it had reached a capitalization of 60 million dollars, reaching 50 billion in April: that is among the top 5 cryptocurrencies by capitalization.

