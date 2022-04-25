Elon Musk wants to revolutionize transportation with an idea from 10 years ago

New week and new news from Elon Musk. But this time it has nothing to do with his Twitter tirade. In this case, and again making the announcement through his favorite social network, the Tesla manager has opened a new line of business. The Boring Company, the company dedicated to creating tunnels, it will also create its own version of Hyperloop.

It is quite a novelty in the universe of Elon Musk. The businessman was, in fact, the creator of the concept, but he never carried it out. In 2013 he published the white paper in which he launched the idea to the world and encouraged someone to dare to carry it out. A transport model born from science fiction, similar to the train that exceeded high speed. A low pressure tube to transport passengers and goods at more than 1000 kilometers per hour. Connect the east and west coast of the United States in no more than 4 hours by train. Or Hyperloop, in this case.

An 100% clean and efficient means of transport –because it is charged with solar energy– and resistant to weather conditions. At least on the role of Elon Musk. There are several cases in which the tunnels of the United States have been flooded on several occasions in New York. Also in London. Also in the United States, hurricanes are an issue to be taken into account and seismic movements have a direct effect on the construction of facilities of this type.

see more In the coming years, Boring Co will attempt to build a working Hyperloop. From a known physics standpoint, this is the fastest possible way of getting from one city center to another for distances less than ~2000 miles. Starship is faster for longer journeys. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2022

Since this proposal from Elon Musk came out, there have been many companies that have taken the businessman at his word. Virgin in the United States, Hardt Hyperloop in the Netherlands, Zeleros in Spain or Transpod in Canada as some of the proposals that are closest to a commercial proposal. The Spanish proposal is, in fact, one of the most advanced. The company presented its capsule prototype at the Dubai Expo, one of the closest to being put into practice in a short space of time.

None, at the moment, has reached the point of having a 100% viable model beyond the testing phases. Now Elon Musk wants to try his luck with the project that he launched a few years ago and that he claimed he did not have time to carry out. Let’s remember that it was the moment when Tesla and SpaceX were starting to take off.

Now, Elon Musk wants to create his own Hyperloop through The Boring Company, a company founded in 2016, as an additional element to the construction of his tunnels. Where will you install your own version of Hyperloop? Or, at least the project tests. It’s not entirely clear though Everything indicates that Las Vegas will be one of the first stops for Musk’s high-speed train. Los Angeles could also enter the equation. The Tesla car tunnel installed in the casino city convention center is one of the businessman’s most developed projects, but it is still a pilot project of what The Boring Company could become.

It is possible that Elon Musk’s Hyperloop does have a place in the project of almost 46 kilometers scheduled for Las Vegas. A tunnel that promises to decongest the city’s traffic by connecting the casinos through stops. Also the stadium and the airport. What is clear is that the financing is already ready. Just a few days ago, The Boring Company announced a round of nearly $675 million and a valuation of $5.7 billion.



