Elon Musk wants Twitter to be paid for businesses and governments

Elon Musk has a plan. Or at least, that’s what it seems after his billionaire acquisition from Twitter. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, a controversial figure for his opinions on everything -or almost everything-, wants unlock the potential of the social network, turning it into a public space in which users express themselves freely. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, thinks that everything has a interest business, and now we know, in the mouth of Musk himselfwhich is somewhat right. He wants to start charging companies and governments to use Twitter.

Musk wants to develop a Twitter payment system for governments and companies

Till the date, Musk has not detailed his roadmap to improve Twitter, something that is being done little by little, but he does have some ideas. For him, freedom of expression on the platform is vital, and he hopes to turn the social network into a meeting point that helps humanity advance. The tycoon knows that the company does not make as much money as it should., and that the profitability of the ecosystem has not finished starting because they do not know how to monetize it without resorting to intrusive advertising. “You have to find new ways to earn money with tweets that contain important information or that go viral,” he adds.

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

And between the measures, drop that You can even charge third-party websites to embed or quote tweets from verified accounts.. Yes, for example, in this news, the use of a tweet like Elon Musk’s could require a paywall or extra payment or even carry integrated advertising. In the statement announcing his Twitter acquisition deal a few days ago, he talked without going into detail about the addition of new features and his efforts to clean up Twitter. bot platform spam. At the same time, he advocated the creation of a freer Twitter, with open source algorithms.

“Twitter has enormous potential; I look forward to working with the company and the user community to unlock it,” he went on to explain. What fees would apply to governments, official bodies or companies for the use of the social network have not been revealed, but if there is something to highlight on Musk’s part, it is his great imagination.



