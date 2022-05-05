Elon Musk wants Twitter to stop being free for businesses and governments

Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris/The Met Museum/Vogue ( Getty Images )

Elon Musk has publicly shared through a tweet a plan to “unlock the potential of Twitter” . Before there were proposed Bill to third parties for embedding tweets on their websites . Now Tesla CEO says he could start charging companies and governments for using Twitter .

In a Tweet posted on Tuesday night, which seems to be his preferred way of develop Y spread their bright ideas Musk claimed that Twitter will always be free for occasional users but “maybe in the future there is a small cost for business users and governmental” . Musk, whose offer to buy Twitter for $ 44,000m millions was accepted at the end April, did not provide additional details in his response to a cryptic tweet about Freemasons.

Gizmodo contacted Twitter on Wednesday to comment on Musk’s tweet but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

For now, not Much is known about Musk’s plans to accelerate the development of the social network. He has said that freedom of expression on the platform is vital and is expected to significantly reduce moderation policies from twitter . recent reports about his private conversations with banks suggest the tech mogul has proposed “new ways to make money off tweets that contain important information or go viral,” including charging third-party websites to embed or quote tweets from verified accounts. .

In the statement announcing his acquisition agreement on Twitter, Musk made vague promises about releasing new features and cleaning up from spam bots from the platform . (Musk tweeted that “will defeat the spam bots or die trying!”)

“Q I want Twitter to be better than ever by improving the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust in them defeating spam bots and verifying to all humans,” Musk said on April 21. . “Twitter has enormous potential; I look forward to working with the company and the user community to unlock it.”

Also on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal informed of what Musk had told potential investors that he planned to go public Twitter again in just three years. Musk has He has been talking to investors who could possibly help finance his $44 billion acquisition, which he plans to pay for in part with loans. Of that amount, he agreed to contribute $ 21,000 million on your own.