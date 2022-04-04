Elon Musk: What Are The Greatest Threats To Humanity – News Technology – Technology

Technology

Elon Musk: How much tax will the richest man pay?

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.

For the billionaire, the birth rate could affect the future of society.

What is your biggest fear? This was the question recently asked of billionaire Elon Musk.

After being inquired about this situation, the CEO Tesla and SpaceX took the opportunity to talk about the ‘existential threats’ that humanity faces.

Musk noted: “I spent a lot of time talking about the birth rate, that could be the biggest threat to the future of human civilization. Most people in the world operate under the false impression that we have too many people, which is not true, the number of births is plummeting.

In an interview with Business Insider, Musk added that this “existential threat” is compounded by the risk of malfunctioning artificial intelligence and religious extremism.

And finally he added: “I think we already have a pretty serious problem with gerontocracy, where the leaders of so many countries are extremely old. For a democracy to work, leaders must be in contact with the bulk of the population.”

Another situation that worries him is that people live a long time, because for the billionaire this would “suffocate society” and leave it at the mercy of outdated ideas.

