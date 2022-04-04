Elon Musk: What Are The Greatest Threats To Humanity – News Technology – Technology
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.
For the billionaire, the birth rate could affect the future of society.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 04, 2022, 09:15 AM
What is your biggest fear? This was the question recently asked of billionaire Elon Musk.
(Also read: Elon Musk is now Twitter’s largest shareholder.)
After being inquired about this situation, the CEO Tesla and SpaceX took the opportunity to talk about the ‘existential threats’ that humanity faces.
Musk noted: “I spent a lot of time talking about the birth rate, that could be the biggest threat to the future of human civilization. Most people in the world operate under the false impression that we have too many people, which is not true, the number of births is plummeting.
In an interview with Business Insider, Musk added that this “existential threat” is compounded by the risk of malfunctioning artificial intelligence and religious extremism.
(Keep reading: Will Smith banned from Netflix? They suspend filming of his new movie).
And finally he added: “I think we already have a pretty serious problem with gerontocracy, where the leaders of so many countries are extremely old. For a democracy to work, leaders must be in contact with the bulk of the population.”
Another situation that worries him is that people live a long time, because for the billionaire this would “suffocate society” and leave it at the mercy of outdated ideas.
More news
Cyber defense in Latin America, between danger and indifference
Xbox would prepare a family subscription for Game Pass
BRIEFCASE
April 04, 2022, 09:15 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.