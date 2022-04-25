Elon Musk: who is the extravagant billionaire who wants to buy Twitter? | space x | Tesla | neuralink | grind | WE ARE

He has the charisma that Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t have. His political incorrectness brings him closer to Steve Jobs than to Bill Gates. And his sense of humor distances him from the well-known stereotype of the businessman who is well embodied by Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. For some, Elon Musk He is a madman who only knows how to market himself. For others, however, he is simply a prodigy.

Twitter is his favorite social network and everything he posts there becomes news. “Let’s bomb Mars,” he tweeted. Elon Musk on August 16, 2019. The billionaire proposed a bombardment of atomic missiles to the surface of the red planet to heat its atmosphere and thus create the living conditions for the first human colony. The scientific community, however, called the idea unfeasible.

Nuke Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019

But not everything the South African physicist says or thinks is out of reality. One of the issues that most obsesses him is global warming and, to counteract it, he has created a whole machinery to change fossil fuels for renewable energies. He is credited with inventing the first “economically viable” electric car, the Tesla Roadster, a vehicle that can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Tesla. (Photo: AFP) / SAUL LOEB

In fact, ‘Tesla’ is one of Musk’s main assets. The Silicon Valley, California-based company was founded in 2003 and has been designing, manufacturing and marketing electric cars ever since. It aims to accelerate the transition to sustainable transport and plans to manufacture a pick-up that will be faster than a sports car.

‘SpaceX’ is another of its flagship companies: it is currently the largest private space exploration company in the world. Like other visionary geniuses, Musk believes that the expansion of the human race to other planets is our only way of survival. Under that theory, he intends to take two rockets to Mars in this decade.

What does our home planet look like @SpaceX‘s Crew Dragon Endeavour? Watch as @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug take you inside the spacecraft and provide an update about our #LaunchAmerica mission: pic.twitter.com/f8b3CrSEPE — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

For now, the company’s first manned spaceflight SpaceXwhose rocket launched two astronauts from the POT to the International Space Station, was carried out successfully. The launch of the Falcon 9 spacecraft, with SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, took place as planned from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This is the first flight of its kind by a private company, with which experts hope to pave the way for space tourism through a public-private partnership.

GENIUS AND FIGURE

Elon Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, in 1972. From a young age he showed a special interest in technology. At the age of 10, with his first computer, a Commodore VIC-20, he taught himself programming. In high school he suffered from bullying by his schoolmates, who saw in him a freak I only read comics and science fiction books.

He went through compulsory military service and was disappointed by the experience. His parents separated and he moved to Canada with his mother, who was a nutritionist and model. His dad, an electromechanical engineer, told him he wouldn’t pay for college outside of South Africa, but he managed to win a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania. He studied Business Administration and Physics.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, spoke during the presentation of the financial results of the automaker in the first quarter of 2020. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP). / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Arriving in the United States was a dream come true for him. He always thought it was the best place to develop his ideas. Over the years he proved it: in 1995 he founded ‘Zip2’, his first company, which was dedicated to developing and maintaining virtual spaces for media. But he recently gained notoriety with ‘PayPal’, a company he founded with Max Levchin and Peter Thiel. For the sale of his shares to ‘eBay’ he earned US$250 million.

A) Yes, Elon Musk he became a technology celebrity and settled permanently in his mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, with all the risks and temptations that this implies.

RHYTHM OF THE NIGHT

Imagine having a fortune of US$20 billion. Probably, with that amount of money, anyone would feel like the owner of the world. Something like that happened to Elon Musk, who, after making a name for himself as one of the most innovative entrepreneurs, started going to exclusive parties and social events in Hollywood. “I like the party. Life is short, so why not? ”, He said in an interview with the British newspaper“ The Times ”.

His hectic nightlife brought him problems in his family life. Father of five children, in 2008 he separated from his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. Then, in 2012, he ended his relationship with his second wife, British actress Talulah Riley. Since then, he has been romantically linked to actress Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s ex, and pop star Grimes, with whom he attended the 2018 Met Gala.

That year, in September, he returned to the attention of the media after attending actor Joe Rogan’s podcast. In full broadcast, the host of the program invited Musk a marijuana cigarette and he, without hesitation, took a few puffs. He did not imagine the consequences of his act: the next day, Tesla shares fell by 6.3%. As a result, he had to leave the presidency of the company since his investors did not trust him.

It was not the first Elon Musk It put the car company at risk. The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against him after he announced that he was considering delisting Tesla. On Twitter, obviously.

Referential image. Elon Musk and Grimes arrive for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (ANGELA WEISS / AFP). / Angela Weiss

Although 2018 was one of his most complex years, he appeared on Forbes’ list of the ten most powerful CEOs. In an interview with “The New York Times”, he confessed that stress was seriously affecting him and that he took pills to sleep. A few weeks ago, in addition, the businessman and the singer Grimes had their first child together, whom they have called X AE A-Xii.

Elon Musk introduces his baby on social media (Photo: Elon Musk’s Instagram)

For now, his main objective is to continue working for the motivations he always had, even if the price to pay is high. Very high. //