Elon Musk will become the first Trillionaire in the world thanks to Dogecoin

Elon Musk, Tesla founder and CEO, is well on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire. This was stated by a Morgan Stanley analyst on the basis of the incessant accumulation of wealth by Musk himself.

How is he going to get so rich? He answered this question himself with a tweet, stating, in a somewhat joking way, that “he will become the first Dogecoin trillionaire in the world”.

To date, Musk is already the richest man in the world, ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with an estimated net worth of $ 252 billion.

Elon Musk and Dogecoin

Musk’s net worth has skyrocketed thanks to Tesla, whose share price has continued to rise over the past few months. On Friday, the company’s stock rose to a new high above $ 900 per share.

Musk’s tweet about Dogecoin, as could have easily been expected, resulted in a rise in the price of the coin (nearly 6% in just an hour).

In July, Musk revealed that he owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. However, he always posted memes on Dogecoin.

In May, however, it announced that in 2022 SpaceX will launch a Dogecoin-funded lunar mission.

How do you become a trillionaires?

Aside from the crypto issue, for many observers, Elon Musk is really on track to become the world’s first trillionaire and it won’t be thanks to Tesla alone.

A Morgan Stanley analyst said Elon Musk could make far more money from SpaceX, and from space exploration, than he made from Tesla.

Other analysts have said that SpaceX could become the most respected company in the world, in any industry.

Whether these predictions about Tesla’s CEO will come true remains to be seen.

