Elon Musk will not be part of the Twitter board of directors

The founder of Tesla, Elon Musk will finally not be part of the Twitter Board of Directors, after the opposite was announced last week once it became known that he had acquired 9.2% of the messaging platform, becoming the company’s largest shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who had announced on Tuesday last week that Musk would join Twitter’s Board of Directors, made the announcement in a tweet posted on Sunday night.

“Elon’s appointment to the Board of Directors was officially going to be effective on April 9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board.”Agrawal wrote on the social network.

Last Tuesday, Agrawal had been shown, also in a tweet, “excited” to announce that Musk would join the Twitter Board of Directors and had anticipated that he would bring “great value” to the company.

According to Agrawal, this is Musk’s own decision, and that he believes his decision is the correct one.

“I think this is for the best,” added the Twitter CEO.

Musk’s only reaction to Agrawal’s announcement has been the publication of a tweet with an emoticon of a face with its hand covering its mouth.

After knowing the future appointment of the businessman, on April 5, Twitter shares soared even before the opening of the New York Stock Exchangein the electronic activities of the continuous market.

A day earlier, the announcement of Musk’s acquisition of 9.2% of the technology platform had sent the company’s stock soaring, closing 27.12% above its previous close.

The billionaire, who currently owns almost 73.5 million shares of the messaging company, had become a critic of the social network and had questioned whether its rules adhered “rigorously” to the principle of freedom of expression. expression.

Such criticism had sparked misgivings in some quarters, including among Twitter employees themselves, who worried that Musk would wield excessive power in the company to change its ethical posting standards, including banning the former US president. Donald Trump, for considering that his messages instigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

(With information from EFE)

