Elon Musk will produce fuel with CO2

According to statements on Twitter by Elon Musk, Space X will soon produce rocket fuel using carbon dioxide, the famous CO2 that is causing climate change on Earth (of course we are the ones who produce this excess of emissions harmful to the environment).

Surely the main reason for this initiative is related to the fact that the atmosphere of Mars is 95% carbon dioxide and therefore once we get there we would easily be able to get fuel to return. But let’s not underestimate the fact that, at the same time, it could be a turning point for our planet.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The startup New York Air Company has also been committed over the years to converting CO2 into usable products and has recently released some very interesting statements to the Popular Mechanics website:

“Right now, the hydrocarbons that make up both RP-1 [una miscela di carburante per missili] that the methane in rocket fuel comes from fossil fuels in the ground, “explains Stafford Sheehan, co-founder and chief technology officer of Air Company.” We can produce these hydrocarbons by using CO2 in the air instead. Our CO2 supply is currently biogenic, as it is captured as a by-product of industrial alcohol plants; however, we can use CO2 from anywhere even directly from the atmosphere “.

The company chief then rattled off some impressive numbers on the eventual success of such a project: “If our carbon dioxide-based fuel were used in a rocket launch, we would avoid the release of 715 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. “.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io