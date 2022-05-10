Elon Musk would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

Analyst: With Musk on Twitter, the era of political correctness would end 6:32

(CNN) — Possible next Twitter owner Elon Musk said Tuesday that he would restore former President Donald Trump’s banned account to the platform.



Musk’s remarks at an auto conference mark his first public admission of a widely expected move on his part since announcing plans to acquire the social media giant for $44 billion.

Musk described the decision to ban Trump’s account in January 2020 as a “morally wrong decision” and “extremely ridiculous.” “I do think it was wrong to veto Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk said.

Musk added “I would reverse the permanent ban. I would say I don’t own Twitter yet, so this is definitely not going to happen, why, what if I don’t own Twitter? But in my opinion, and I want to quit.” That being clear, Jack Dorsey supports this view, is that we shouldn’t permanently ban.”