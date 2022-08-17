Elon Musk would have finished with Amber Heard considering that she was crazy

It is no secret to anyone that Amber Heard and Elon Musk had a short affair a few years ago when she was apparently still married to Johnny Depp. although the artist denied it in the trial against her ex-husband.

In addition to Musk, Heard has also been accused of being unfaithful to the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” with James Franco and Cara Cara Delevingne. The truth is that her relationship with the CEO of Tesla was short, and Now it is known what it was that would have led Elon to break up with her.

A close friend of both, who had witnessed the affair between them, told the Geo News television network that The tycoon decided to put an end to the romance with the actress, considering that “she was crazy” and that, furthermore, he was afraid that he would hurt her.

The woman, who called herself Gio, revealed to the media that Musk cut Heard out of his life for fear of her “rage fits.” He also stated that the man recommended several people close to them to do the same since he feared that the actress could make an attempt on their lives.

“He seemed really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew that he would be the one that she would clean if she did, ”Gio expressed to the medium.

In the middle of the media trial for defamation, Elon referred to his ex-partner and the actor through Twitter with a message with which, perhaps, he tried to remain balanced and not cause more scandal. “I hope they both move on. At their best, each one of them is incredible.”