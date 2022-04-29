Elon Musk would not testify in the case of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

The possible consequences in case of Johnny Depp against ex-wife 1:08

(CNN) — Elon Musk is not expected to testify in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, a source close to Musk’s legal team confirmed to CNN.

Musk was listed as a possible witness for Heard at trial, to appear remotely. He dated Heard shortly after she and Depp ended their marriage.

A source would not confirm why Musk was no longer on the list to testify. CNN has reached out to a spokeswoman for Heard for comment.

Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is currently in the process of buying Twitter.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp was not named in the article, she claims that she cost him a lucrative acting job.

Both Heard and Depp, who met in 2009 and were married from 2015 to 2016, accuse the other of acts of physical violence during their relationship. Both have denied the other’s claims.

The former couple settled their divorce in August 2016, releasing a joint statement that read in part: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always bound by love.”

ACLU General Counsel Terrance Dougherty testified Thursday about Musk paying $500,000 from a donor-advised Vanguard fund on Heard’s behalf to the ACLU as part of the $1.3 million she has donated. to the organization. Heard had pledged to donate $3.5 million from her $7 million divorce settlement with Depp to the ACLU, but payments stopped around 2019, Dougherty said.

“We contacted Ms. Heard beginning in 2019 for the next installment of her donation. We learned that she was having financial difficulties,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty said he has no indication that Heard does not intend to pay the rest of her pledged donation. She is still considered an ambassador for the organization.

The trial, which began on April 11, will last six weeks. Depp wrapped up testimony for him on Monday and Heard has yet to testify.

CNN’s Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.