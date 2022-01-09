Elon Musk’s anti-trafficking tunnel is a death trap according to some users

A video posted by a user on Twitter sparked the debate regarding Elon Musk’s anti-traffic tunnel which, however, is not free from traffic jams. And some users also wonder how dangerous it is in the event of a fire.

You can’t escape the traffic, even if to do so you enter the anti-traffic tunnel that Elon Musk dug underneath in Las Vegas with his Boring Company, called the Loop. A very narrow passage, which can only make a car pass in one direction: a situation not particularly pleasant if you find yourself in a row in a long line underground. Of course, the tunnels are crossed by Tesla’s electric cars and therefore do not produce smoke, but in an emergency what happens? This is the question of the users who, during the CES in Las Vegas, found themselves inside one of the cars queuing in the long underground tunnel.

The online controversy was triggered by a video posted by a passenger of a Tesla who, at a certain point along the way, found himself stuck in traffic caused by a crowd at the exit of the route. “It seems that the ‘future of transport’ without traffic already has traffic problems,” tweeted the user, whose car has traveled the last tens of meters at walking pace. The clip quickly sparked a big discussion on Reddit, where someone wondered if Elon Musk’s could become a death trap in the event of an accident.

In reality, on its website, the company talks about emergency exits, devices for detecting and suppressing fires and systems for communicating with the authorities, but also, just like in traditional tunnels, about a bidirectional ventilation system capable of reducing smoke, real danger for people who get trapped. However, it is equally true that the dimensions of the Musk tunnel are extremely small compared to those of a classic two-lane tunnel, especially as regards the height. At the same time, electric cars mount batteries which, in case of problems, release a huge amount of toxic smoke. Beyond the possible safety problems, however, it is the traffic that really undermines the image of the American tycoon’s tunnel: the closure of one of the three stations positioned along the almost 3-kilometer route was enough to create a small traffic jam.