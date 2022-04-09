Elon Musk’s ‘bomb’: After Twitter, the next prey is a ‘whale’

It is now known that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man in 2022 and founder of Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc, has this month bought a major stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:), 9.2%, investing 3,000 million Dollars.

Many investors are wondering if the eccentric billionaire now has another interesting catch in his sights, in light of recent declines that have driven some companies into especially discounted prices.

With assets estimated to be worth $280 billion by 2022, and with Tesla Inc slowly carving out a role as a “stable” company rather than following the ups and downs of its founder, investors are wondering what the next object of interest will be. Musk’s wish.

Although nobody knows it more than him, we can say that the technology sector is the direct interested party, either because Elon himself comes from that world (and therefore knows it well), or because in the “Musk galaxy” there could be a project older that we don’t yet know about, so it might be functional for him to have his feet in more than one shoe to decide how to move when needed.

Lately, pundits have not overlooked a recent comment from Musk himself about another stock that has recently undergone major corrections…namely Meta (NASDAQ:) Platforms Inc.

Down more than 40% from its 2021 highs, Meta Platforms Inc is going through a downward price phase (as is most of the tech sector).

Meta Platforms Inc.’s capitalization to date is $606 billion, and compared to Twitter Inc.’s $38 billion, give or take, that would seem like a much bigger investment, but Musk likes to dawdle.

Whether this is another publicity stunt, or if there is any truth to it, we don’t know yet, but there is no doubt that Meta Platforms Inc still has some very interesting factors (I myself have a position in the stock in one of my portfolios). .

Dominant Industry Advantage

Very solid balance sheets

Attractive valuations

Diversified business

According to InvestingPRO’s valuation models, the stock appears to be even more than 60% discounted.

However, the prey is very large: a whale!

But for someone like Musk, nothing is impossible…

Until next time.

