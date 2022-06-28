Elon Musk is celebrating, because this June 28, the CEO of Tesla and founder of Space X, turns 51. That is why, as part of his birthday, we share with you the history of couples that the millionaire tycoon has had, including Amber Heard and Grimes.

Elon Musk’s dating history: from Amber Heard to Grimes

Justin Wilson

Justine Musk, née Justine Wilson, was Elon’s first wifewhom she married in 2000. In 2002, the couple welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, but he died at 10 weeks of age due to sudden infant death syndrome.

Later, in 2004, the couple had a set of twins, Griffin and Xavier Musk, and in 2006, a set of triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk. Elon and Justine broke up in 2008.

Talulah Riley

Actress Talulah Riley became engaged to Musk six weeks after he filed for divorce from Justine, then married the mogul in 2010. In 2014 they divorced for the first time at Elon’s request, but they reconciled and remarried. Riley filed for divorce in 2016.

Amber Heard

In late 2016, the SpaceX founder began dating Amber Heard, shortly after the star’s divorce “Aquaman” by Johnny Depp. After only a year, the two parted ways. In 2017, Musk told Rolling Stone that the split was pretty tough for him.

Grimes

In April 2018, Musk began dating singer Grimes., a month before the couple made their Met Gala red carpet debut. According to various reports, the couple met online.

In January 2020, the artist announced her pregnancy. Grimes and Elon welcomed their son X Æ A-12 (now X Æ A-XII) in May 2020. After three years together, Musk confirmed via social media that he and the Canadian singer were “semi-separated” but remained on good terms.

In March 2022, in her Vanity Fair cover story, it was revealed that Grimes confirmed that she had gotten back together with Elon. Also, revealed that she secretly welcomed a second child with the billionaire, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who was born via a surrogate in December 2021.

Hours after the story was published, Grimes revealed that they had broken up again.