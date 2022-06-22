Elon Musk’s interview on the Qatar forum

Elon Musk’s interview on the Qatar forum

Although it is very common for the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk (1971), to give statements through Twitter, it is not very normal for him to give them in interviews. But yesterday was one of the exceptions. Wearing a white shirt and gray blazer, the world’s richest man gave a video interview to Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait (1962) at the Qatar Economic Forum. (TA)

The bet on the job search

In order to reduce human capital gaps and facilitate job search, the Ministry of Labor presented Occupy Col and Tu Bio. The first is a platform that makes 676 occupations and more than 14,000 job titles available to Colombians. The second is a tool that allows you to build your resume based on skills. (CS)

Projects by exchange houses

After the elections, the image of an exchange house with a dollar at $5,000 went viral. Several market analysts came out to explain that sales between retailers is an unregulated sector for setting prices, but rather depends on supply and demand. The exchange houses have seen, between 2010 and 2020, seven bills for their regulation, declaration and prices, most of them unsuccessful. (JL)

Follow the discomfort with the apps

Small investors continue with the annoyance and complaints about trading applications in Colombia such as Trii, which on key days and with a high number of transactions begin to fail. Until after 10 in the morning, the service began to work, however, the companies say that the problem is PSE and they are working so that the next week the service is 100%. (LM)

Manuel will celebrate his anniversary

Mane Mendoza (1986) will celebrate the first anniversary of Manuel Cocina in Barranquilla, a restaurant that has become a trend among businessmen and leaders who visit the city. To do so, he will hold a dinner on June 29 hand in hand with chefs Pía Salazar (1981) and Alejandro Chamorro (1990), from Nuema Restaurante in Quito, and Jaime Rodríguez (1990), from Celele in Cartagena. (TA)

Amber Heard, from designer to discounts

After a judge decided that the actress, Amber Heard (1986), will have to pay US$8.3 million to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp (1963), the still star of ‘Aquaman’ now visits charity and discount stores in New York, as he assured that “the money is not enough” to pay the interpreter of the character of Jack Sparrow. At the moment, Depp has not exercised the ruling in her favor. (HS)

The firm that bets on the metaverse

The Spanish law firm Ecija, with a presence in Colombia, has always been characterized by being at the forefront. Now that the metaverse is booming, the office decided to create a meeting room in this virtual space, with the purpose of explaining to its clients, through real experience, what this universe consists of and its possibilities. (LV)

Yahoo wants to change its face

Amid the expansion of technology, the name of Yahoo, the old mail server, has been relegated. To fight back, the firm has just appointed six new members of its board of directors. Among them, Jessica Alba (1981) stands out. In addition to being a popular actress in sagas such as ‘Fantastic Four’, she founded and directs The Honest Company, which promotes a “clean lifestyle”. (IB)