Elon Musk’s mom Maye poses in a bass outfit for Sports Illustrated

May Musk is one of the models that appear on the cover of the magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Born in South Africa and at 74 she has been a successful mother (she raised her children Elon, Kimbal and Tosca as a single parent), she is a supermodel and nutrition expert.

Maye looks spectacular in different bass outfits, including one from the firm Maygel Colonel of various colors and frills whose cost is approximately 345 dollars.

To be a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, people would have locked me up like crazy. I’m so excited that they’ve decided that even older women can wear swimsuits and look great. I think it’s really going to change how women feel.” May Musk

But although it is not the first time that she poses in a swimsuit, throughout her career, she does appear for the first time in a magazine where women pose in tiny clothes.

“I’ve never had a swimsuit body. It’s not modesty, it’s something I’ve learned from being a model. My body is only as good as the food I put in my mouth.. No one has ever asked me to get a facelift or a Botox injection. And for a 70-year-old kid, I’m doing fine.”he declared years ago to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Maye is the mother of Elon Muskthe richest man in the world, kimbal, 49 years old, and rough from 47.

“My mom is now 74 years old. In her years on this planet, she’s earned two master’s degrees in nutritional sciences, won awards in the field of dietetics, been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and even appeared in a Beyoncé video.” “wrote Tosca.

While Page Sixreported in 2017 that Maye Musk became the oldest spokeswoman for covergirl and has also paraded in the catwalks of Dolce & Gabbana, Tiffany & Co.. and even retail stores like Target.