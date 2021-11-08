Elon Musk’s new idea is a university called TITS

Histrionic Elon Musk announced on Twitter a few days ago that he wants to open a new university in the North American state of Texas, which he would like to baptize Texas Institute of Technology & Science, or “TITS” and will have memorable student merchandise, he says. Musk, as always very skilled in attracting attention to himself, is not stingy in terms of irony if we think that the electric cars he has presented over the years, follow the initials of S, E, X, Y.





The the probability that the Musk University project is not a simple boutade but something more serious are not low. As Tesla’s patron has been openly and several times very critical of the traditional teaching method, so much so that in this regard has already opened in 2014 in its SpaceX headquarters, a special school called Ad Astra, where selected children, including his own and those of some of his collaborators, are particularly encouraged to think and where they have the opportunity to make contact with the latest engineering and technology discoveries, from the earliest years of age.

Most recently Musk announced plans to move Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas, where the new Gigafactory is being built (opening image). Also in Texas, in Boca Chica, is the site where the experiments on prototypes of the new SpaceX vectors take place. The opening of a technical university in the same state is therefore to be read as an investment to attract skills and new talent to the region. In response to a Tweet, Musk pointed out that he has already found funding for the new adventure.



