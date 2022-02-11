Elon Musk’s plan for Mars is overdue

From a small stage a few meters from his giant Starship spaceship, Elon Musk gave some updates on Thursday night on his ambitious plan to reach the Moon and colonize Mars. The presentation – which took place from the Starbase launch complex in southern Texas – had been expected for months, but those who expected important news and a few more details on such a daring plan were disappointed.

Speaking of the progress achieved by his space company SpaceX, Musk basically repeated what he had already announced on previous occasions, without revealing particular news and horizons for his initiative.

SpaceX, by far the space company that makes more launches every year towards Earth’s orbit thanks to its Falcon 9 rockets, has been working for several years at Starship, whose launch system is expected to become the most powerful ever.

In Boca Chica, a large flat area in southern Texas overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, the company has built Starbase, an extensive complex for the construction and testing of the new Starship spaceship and the Super Heavy rocket, which will have the task of push it into orbit.

Over time, Starbase has expanded to include numerous buildings and warehouses, but above all a large launch pad that proved to be almost as difficult to design and build as the spaceship, Musk explained during the presentation. The backdrop to the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla was the imposing structure of the launch pad, with Starship and Super Heavy mounted one on top of the other for a height equivalent to a building of about 40 floors (120 meters ).

In front of an audience of SpaceX employees, simple enthusiasts and a few dozen journalists, Musk began by taking up a recurring theme in his speeches: the need to make life “multiplanetary”. The idea of ​​him derives from the belief that the future of the human species depends on the ability to colonize other planets, and that to do so requires much larger and more powerful spaceships than the present ones, which allow to transport people, goods and material to Mars.

Starship should become in this sense the means to make all this possible, but over the years Musk’s science fiction project has had to clash with reality several times, starting from the time of realization.

In 2016, Musk speculated that Starship might be ready to make a first unmanned experimental voyage to Mars in 2022, and with people on board a couple of years later. Things went differently: the project was revised, the spaceship significantly redesigned and so was the timetable for its development.

In September 2019, Musk said that Starship would likely make a first orbital flight in the next six months: almost 30 months have passed, and the spaceship has never passed Earth’s atmosphere.

During the presentation, Musk said the first orbital flight is expected to take place later this year, but did not provide any other details. In addition to technical difficulties, SpaceX has to contend with obtaining permits from federal agencies to conduct its own tests. An analysis of the environmental impact in Boca Chica and any safety problems is still underway by the US government. The outcome could be communicated by the end of March and in this case SpaceX could conduct its own orbital test before the summer, Musk implied.

Starship, which alone is 50 meters high and has a diameter of 9 meters, has so far only completed a few important launch tests, reaching a maximum altitude of 10 thousand meters. In the last test carried out in early May 2021, the spacecraft was able to make a controlled landing, without exploding on contact with the ground as had previously happened to the other prototypes. Super Heavy (69 meters high), on the other hand, has never flown and only conducted a few ground tests of its 29 engines.

Musk then showed an animation, an updated version of similar ones shown in the past, to illustrate how the launch system works. As previously announced, he expects the launches to take place with Starship mounted on top of Super Heavy. The large rocket turns on its 29 engines and pushes the large spaceship beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, then carrying out a maneuver to return to Earth and reach the launch pad again, where two mechanical arms have the task of catching it.

In this way Starship will be able to transport satellites and other material into orbit, then returning to Earth as Super Heavy. In the case of longer journeys, to the Moon or Mars, she will instead remain in orbit waiting to be reached and to connect to another spaceship to refuel and have enough fuel to go into deep space.

In the early years Starship will mostly be used for short trips to transport satellites into orbit, in order to check the reliability of the system before flying crews on board. Musk, however, has not provided new details on these aspects, nor on how the interior of the large spaceship will be designed for astronauts and what systems will be adopted to shield them from harmful radiation, in the case of a journey of several months to Mars.

Overall, no new information has been provided on the preponderant part of the project, which involves travel to the Moon and later Musk’s long-desired colonization of Mars. The lack of details has received several criticisms, especially regarding the future lunar missions in which Starship will be involved. And it is not a trivial matter, since the project directly affects NASA.

In April 2021, NASA had in fact awarded SpaceX a $ 2.9 billion contract to use Starship as a means for the next moon landing as part of the Artemis space program, launched precisely to return to the moon with crews. The plan calls for the new moon landing, the first with an astronaut, to take place in 2025, but there are strong doubts that even NASA will have all the necessary equipment ready by then. NASA has yet to test another gigantic rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), which in the future will have to transport astronauts to the Moon inside the Orion capsule, which will then have to connect to Starship to make the actual moon landing.

Speaking of NASA’s lunar projects involving SpaceX, Musk was still quite optimistic: “We’re going to build a lot of spaceships and a lot of rockets. Adding legs to the ship to land it on the moon can be done pretty quickly. ‘ Also in this case, Musk has not provided other details or made forecasts on the times, which could however be affected by the slow progress of SLS.

Beyond the difficulties and delays, Starship remains the largest and most ambitious project in the recent history of space exploration. This explains both the great interest and a certain impatience on the part of experts, enthusiasts and the media. In the past, SpaceX has shown that it can achieve great results and in a few years has brought significant innovations in the space industry, making it possible to launch frequent and relatively low cost thanks to its rockets that can be reused at least in part.

The launch tower at Starbase will help stack Starship and catch the Super Heavy rocket booster pic.twitter.com/xXmonamEDA – SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 11, 2022

Starship could become the first fully reusable launch system, with the potential to greatly reduce the cost of transporting satellites, space station modules and other material into orbit. Musk believes that at full capacity it could cost about $ 10 million to transport 100 tons of material beyond Earth’s atmosphere, a fraction of the several tens of millions of dollars spent today to transport a few tons.

A similar result can only be achieved with the construction of dozens of Starships, a fascinating prospect, but still far from the reality of the prototypes available and tested so far. At full capacity, Musk said, the system could allow the transport “of one million tons of material to the surface of Mars to create a self-sustaining city. […] It is the first time in 4.5 billion years that this has become possible, we must seize the opportunity and do it as quickly as possible ».