Elon Musk’s proposal to Pedro Sánchez

The President of the Government Pedro Sánchez announced on Monday a new Strategic Project for economic recovery and transformation (Perte) on microchips and semiconductors that will entail a public investment of 11,000 million euros. Sánchez, who this Monday participated in the 2nd edition of the Wake Up Spain forum under the slogan ‘Learning, growth and sustainability in a Europe of solidarity’, remarked that “semiconductors are a basic element of all sectors” and that “Spain is not going to lose the race to the most advanced technology”.

“This project represents that big ambitious bet and, why not say so, bold, to attract major investors in the industry of semiconductors and new related technologies that will be key to achieving that long-awaited strategic autonomy also at a European level”, stressed Sánchez.

Solar panels to power all of Europe

After hearing the decision of the Spanish Government, the South African tycoon Elon Musk has made a proposal to Sánchez through his personal Twitter account: “Spain should build a massive solar array. It could power all of Europe“. Musk’s idea is to build a solar array that would produce energy for the entire continent, taking advantage of all the daylight hours that Spain enjoys compared to other European countries.

Musk’s proposal has received thousands of responses, including that of Peter Duke, until July last year Minister of Science and Innovation. Through Twitter, Duque explained to the South African that although Spain has a large production of renewable energy, there is always room for an investoryes “We welcome investments in Spain to boost our already large production of renewable energy. Our entire legal framework is prepared for it. Do you know any investors?

At the moment, Musk has not responded to the former minister. Another user on Twitter proposed the same idea to the South African, but installing the plates in Portugal, to which he affirmed without hesitation: “Of course!” The founder of companies such as Tesla or Space X has been in the news in recent days after having acquired 9.2% of the social network Twitter by paying 2,900 million dollars (about 2,635 million euros).