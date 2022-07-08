Elon Musk’s Relationship History: From Amber Heard to Secret Twins with Neuralink Executive

Elon Musk is officially the father of nine children. On Wednesday, July 6, it was reported that the billionaire businessman quietly welcomed a set of twins last November with top executive Shivon Zilis.

While the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX is known for being the richest man in the world, Musk has also had his fair share of public affairs, divorces, and even been at the center of his ex-girlfriend’s historic defamation trial. .

This is a timeline of the history of the relations by Elon Musk:

In 2000, Musk married his first wife, Canadian writer Justine Wilson. Musk met Wilson when they were both students at Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada. In 2002, the former couple welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, who died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old.

After losing his firstborn, Wilson resorted to fertilization treatment in vitro to increase your family. “Elon made it clear that he did not want to talk about Nevada’s death,” Wilson wrote in a 2010 personal essay published in Marie Claire. “I didn’t understand it, just as he didn’t understand why he was openly grieving me, what he considered ’emotional manipulation’.”

“Instead, I buried my feelings and faced Nevada’s death by making my first visit to an infertility clinic. in vitro less than two months later. Elon and I plan to get pregnant again as soon as possible. In the five years that followed, I gave birth to twins, and then triplets,” she said.

In April 2022, one of Musk’s twins, now 18, came out as transgender when she filed to change her name and gender identity, no longer wanting “to be related to my biological father in any way.” manner, form or way”. According to a report from TMZMusk’s daughter has changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson, adopting her mother’s maiden name.

In his essay for Marie Claire, Wilson recalled that six weeks after Musk filed for divorce, he texted her to say he was engaged to “a gorgeous British actress in her early 20s,” Talulah Riley.

Riley, who played Mary Bennett in the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudicewas married to Musk twice: first from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016. The two never had children together.

In an interview with The Independent, Riley noted on the couple’s decision to remarry: “Obviously I understand that it seems strange. But that logic made sense at the time.”

“I guess the reason for remarrying was simply because it seemed silly to me to be together without being married after being married,” he explained. “You know, it’s like a habit. We said: ‘This is my husband’. ‘This is my wife’. ‘Oh wait, no, we’re not that anymore. We better get back to it.’”

Riley – who is now dating her co-star from PistolThomas Brodie-Sangster said he shares a “very deep love and connection” with Musk, adding that the two “are in a happy place right now” and that he has “the utmost love for him.”

The same year his relationship with Riley ended, Musk began dating Amber Heard shortly after her divorce from Johnny Depp. the actress of Aquaman She recently described the moment she met Musk at the 2016 Met Gala, after her then-husband Depp stood her up.

“At first I didn’t recognize him. We started talking and he had reminded me that we’d already met once,” Heard said during her multimillion-dollar libel trial against Depp. “He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice.”

Musk was initially believed to be a witness in the trial, but the Tesla boss did not end up taking the stand.

After ending his relationship with Heard in February 2018, Musk moved on to Canadian singer Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher. According to Vanity Fair, Grimes and Musk met in 2018 when the SpaceX founder snuck into their private messages. Shortly after, the two debuted their romance when they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2018.

In January 2020, the Canadian singer revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant, but didn’t confirm if Musk was the father until March. In May of that year, Grimes gave birth to her son X AE A-XII. Grimes took to Twitter to share the meaning of her baby’s name: “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling for Ai (love and/or artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to the SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but not violent.”

In September 2021, Musk revealed to Page Six that he and Grimes have “semi-separated” due to conflicting times and locations. “We are semi-separated but we still love each other, see each other often and are on good terms,” he noted.

However, the couple welcomed a second child together in December 2021, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogacy. Grimes explained to Vanity Fair that the two have a fluid and inexplicable relationship, but later clarified that they both broke up since they welcomed their daughter, saying that “she is my best friend and the love of my life,” she tweeted.

It seemed like Musk had turned a page with Grimes when it was announced earlier this year that he was dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett. The 27-year-old actress, who stars in the 2022 Elvis biopic, was recently spotted with Musk when they both spent Memorial Day weekend in St. Tropez.

It’s unclear if the two are still a couple after news broke that Musk had fathered twins with 36-year-old Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, just weeks before the billionaire. welcome their second child with Grimes.

According to court documents obtained by Business InsiderMusk and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins’ names so that they “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name. A Texas court approved the petition in May. The documents also show that the couple have the same address in Austin, Texas, where Tesla is based.

Zilis, a Yale-educated artificial intelligence specialist, is currently director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a Musk-run company that designs computer implants to allow people’s brains to control electronic devices.